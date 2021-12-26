Local Matters

December 26, 2021 - 12:33pm

Wagner, Green post 300 games in league bowling action

posted by Press Release in sports, Bowling, Genesee Region USBC.

Press release:

A pair of Batavia left-handers found perfection in Genesee Region USBC league bowling this week.

On Wednesday, Rich Wagner started with a 300 game in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League on lanes 3-4 at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

He followed that with 279 before finishing with 218 for a 797 series.

On Thursday, Brian Green ended with a 300 game in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center to post a 698 series. On Tuesday, Green rolled a 778 series in the Mancuso Real Estate League in Batavia.

Also in the Toyota league, Batavian Fred Gravanda started with 274 and 278 en route to a 766 series.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

