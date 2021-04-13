Local Matters

April 13, 2021 - 3:17pm

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow afternoon at GCC, no appointment needed

Genesee County will be taking walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 14 at Genesee Community College from 1 – 4 p.m. No appointment necessary!

This will be for the first-dose Moderna vaccine.

People needing a second Moderna dose will have already made a clinic appointment, as is required at the time of the initial inoculation.

Those getting a first dose tomorrow will have to schedule the second dose while at the clinic.

The college is located at 1 College Road in Batavia, off of Stephen R. Hawley Drive.

