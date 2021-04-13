April 13, 2021 - 3:17pm
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow afternoon at GCC, no appointment needed
posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, walk-in vaccination clinic, Moderna.
Public Notice
Genesee County will be taking walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 14 at Genesee Community College from 1 – 4 p.m. No appointment necessary!
This will be for the first-dose Moderna vaccine.
People needing a second Moderna dose will have already made a clinic appointment, as is required at the time of the initial inoculation.
Those getting a first dose tomorrow will have to schedule the second dose while at the clinic.
The college is located at 1 College Road in Batavia, off of Stephen R. Hawley Drive.
