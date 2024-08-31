Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Batavia on September 14

Press Release:

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Genesee and Wyoming County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 14, at Centennial Park in Batavia. Registration opens at 10 a.m., with the Walk commencing at 11 a.m.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that change the course of the disease,” says Kaitlyn Less, director of development for the Western New York Chapter. “We hope that everyone in the community can join us to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally end this disease.”

Julia Rogers of Batavia has participated in the Genesee/Wyoming Walk for several years. “I Walk to honor those who live with this disease and in memory of those who passed away before a cure could be found,” she says. "It must be so scary for people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Just for a moment imagine you can't come up with a close family member's or friend's name or participate in familiar activities like you used to. Our Walk supports the caregivers, family members and friends who have become the safety and security for their loved ones.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York State, there are more than 426,5000 people living with the disease and 543,000 caregivers.

The funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them, in addition to funding the research and advocacy efforts which have resulted in new treatments for people living in the early stage.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Genesee and Wyoming Counties, visit act.alz.org/GeneseeWyoming.