Press Release:



The City of Batavia Water Department is repairing a water main break on Bank Street, between Main Street and Washington Avenue.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

Traffic may be closed in the area while the repairs are being made. Please use an alternate route.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.