Water main break on North Spruce in Batavia

Press Release:



The City of Batavia Water Department is repairing a water main break on North Spruce Street Tuesday afternoon. The length of time the water will be off is unknown in the surrounding area.

Traffic may be closed in the area while the repairs are being made. Please use an alternate route.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.