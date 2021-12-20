December 20, 2021 - 11:56am
Water main break reported on Ellicott Street, Batavia, by Sav-A-Lot
posted by Press Release in infrastructure, news, batavia.
Press release:
The City of Batavia Water Dept. is on location of a water main break in front of Save-A-Lot on Ellicott Street
The water will be turned off on Ellicott from Jackson to Main Street and Part of Evans.
The road will not be closed traffic while repairs are being made
We appreciate your understanding while this repair is made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.
