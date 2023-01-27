Water main break reported on River Street

Press Release:

The City Batavia Water Department is working to repair a water main break on River Street. Water has been shut off Between West Main Street and South Main Street on River Street.

Traffic in the vicinity will be congested while crews access the break and make the repair. If possible, please use an alternative route when traveling through the City today.

Residents in other parts of the Batavia Water Plant Service Area may notice issues with water pressure. Residents in affected areas will be without water until the repair is made. The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.