Water main installation work starts tomorrow in Pavilion

From Laura A. Wadhams, P.E., assistant county engineer:

Fineline Pipeline is going to close Perry Road, between York Road and Dillion Road in Pavilion tomorrow. Jan. 14, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for water main installation. The road will be accessible to local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The contractor will also close York Road between Perry Road and South Street Road in Pavilion starting tomorrow, Jan. 14th, for two to three weeks. The closures are expected Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The road will be accessible to local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The contractor will not be on site any days where weather conditions would make for unsafe work or travel conditions.