Water mains scheduled for shut down as part of Richmond Avenue project

Press release:

Due to a continuation of the Richmond Ave Water Project, the City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down water mains in the areas of Oak Street, Prospect Ave and State Street starting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The specific street locations with possible water interruptions will be on Prospect Ave from Richmond Ave to Oak Street and on the West side of Oak Street from Prospect Ave to the Ellicott Ave and Main Street intersection. Additionally, State Street, from the Richmond Ave intersection to just South of Park Ave may also experience a water shutdown while a new water main valve is cut in on State Street.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.