Weather service warns of deteriorating road conditions this evening

Press release:

Light snow across western New York will increase in intensity for a few hours into the early evening. Snow will accumulate quicker on area roadways. With the sun setting and temperatures dropping, earlier wet roads will re-freeze if not well treated. The combination of accumulating snow and re-freezing roads will cause driving conditions to deteriorate through the evening commute.

The increased snowfall rate will also cause reduced visibilities to a quarter-mile at times. If traveling, allow extra time to reach your destination and allow extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.