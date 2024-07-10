Weather services warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms, elevated risk of tornadoes

Press release from the National Weather Service:

Heavy rain from the tropical remnants of Beryl will soak the region today and tonight with rainfall amounts ranging from a half inch across the western Southern Tier and up to two inches across the lake plains from Buffalo to Rochester...to potentially more than three inches over the Eastern Lake Ontario region. This could lead to local flooding problems...particularly in urban areas and areas with elevated terrain.



Possibly a greater risk will come from strong thunderstorms that will develop this afternoon. While there will be tropical downpours and localized wind gusts to 40 mph...there will be an unusually elevated risk for tornadoes. The greatest risk for tornadic activity will be across the Finger Lakes region and parts of the western Southern Tier.