WellNow Allergy is launched to bring ease and flexibility to testing and immunotherapy, can follow up in Batavia

BUFFALO – WellNow Allergy, an affiliate of leading urgent care provider WellNow Urgent Care, is now accepting patients in Western New York to provide allergy sufferers of all ages with convenient, on-demand access to allergy testing and immunotherapy (also known as allergy shots).

Children and adults interested in seeing an allergist to diagnose and treat their environmental allergies can schedule an initial appointment with same-day allergy test with Dr. Jeanne Lomas, director of Allergy & Immunology, at WellNow Allergy’s Clarence or Orchard Park centers.

Follow-up allergy shots, if needed, can be scheduled at any of WellNow Urgent Care’s 17 locations in Western New York, including one in Batavia at 4189 Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia. It is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Same-day PCR* Results Testing Time: 2:20 p.m. Tests administered after this time will return results within 24 hours.

There is a critical need for easier access to allergy services in the United States, as the number of board-certified allergists currently represents only a small fraction of all practicing physicians.

In Western New York, one of the most allergic and asthmatic regions in the country, the shortage of allergy doctors and clinics has become particularly pronounced as incidences of environmental allergies and asthma continue to rise year over year.

Allergy patients in Western New York typically face an average six-week wait to see an allergy doctor with little flexibility to cancel or change appointments if needed, and to schedule immunotherapy visits at times that don’t interfere with work, school and everyday life.

“Allergies and asthma are on the rise, especially in the Western New York region, and unfortunately, so is the time it takes for patients to actually see an allergist,” said John Radford, M.D., president at WellNow Urgent Care.

“There’s a clear need for better access, convenience and ease when it comes to allergy diagnosis and treatment. We’re excited to deliver a better experience to patients suffering from allergy symptoms, and we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Jeanne Lomas to lead our allergy service.”

Lomas attended the University at Buffalo for undergraduate studies and completed her medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie. She completed her pediatric residency, chief residency and allergy fellowship training at the University of Rochester.

Most recently, she held a dual appointment at the University of Rochester in the department of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology as well as the department of Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology. During her time at the University of Rochester, Lomas treated both adult and pediatric patients and served as clinical director for Pediatric Allergy & Immunology and co-director of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) program.

"A six-week wait to see an allergist is simply unacceptable, especially when proper diagnosis and treatment of allergies can make such a significant impact on a patient's quality of life," Lomas said. "That's why I'm so proud to introduce WellNow Allergy. Our patients can go online to schedule an appointment with us within three weeks.

"Even more important, perhaps, is that patients needing allergy shots will have the option to go to any WellNow Urgent Care center across Western New York, on a day and at a time that first their schedule."

During the initial visit and consultation, allergy patients will meet with Dr. Lomas to complete a skin test, sometimes known as a scratch test, to identify what environmental allergies they may have.

Based on the results of their allergy test, patients will receive and review a personalized, comprehensive treatment plan. At this time WellNow tests for and treats seasonal and environmental allergies, including common indoor and outdoor allergens such as tree and grass pollens, mold, dust and pets.

Following the initial consultation and first allergy shots, patients can select the times and WellNow locations that are most convenient for them to continue their immunotherapy.

For more information about WellNow Allergy, including locations, hours of operation and insurances accepted, visit WellNow.com/Allergy.

*PCR -- polymerase chain reaction