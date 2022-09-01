West Side Ghost Stories returns to HLOM on Sept. 30

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the return of its West Side Batavia Ghost Stories on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Connie Boyd will be sharing the spooky, sinister, and weird documented stories from the West Side of Batavia's past. Come and listen to tales of murder, ghosts, body snatching hangings, and abandoned cemeteries. This presentation is the same as our Ghost Walk, perfect for those who don't want or aren't able to go on our guided Ghost Walks. Tickets are $5/$3 for museum members. If you would like to attend please contact the museum at (585) 343-4727.