Winter walks, hikes and programs at Genesee County Park begin Saturday

Press Release:
Come enjoy the winter season at the Genesee County Park and Forest! Join us this February and March for a variety of walks, hikes, and programs.
Programs include:
- Saturday, February 8 – Moonlight Snowshoe Hike
- Saturday, February 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count
- Saturday, February 15 – Through the Year: Stories from the Oldest County Forest in New York State. Presented in partnership with the Letchworth State Park Humphrey Nature Center. This program is free!
- Wednesday, February 19, Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 – Mid-Winter Break Adventures
- Saturday, March 15 – Junior ACORNS Orientation and Trail Ranger Training
- Saturday, March 22 – Early Spring Woods Walk at DeWitt Recreation Area
- Saturday, March 29 – Amphibian Adventure
Walks are led by a guide who takes you through forest, meadow and wetland habitats. Each will explore a different topic. Walks are approximately 1 - 2 miles long over easy terrain and all are family friendly.
Cost is $5 per person, $10 per family unless otherwise noted. Please pre-register to receive exact meeting location and other details! Register by visiting https://bit.ly/GenCoParkRegistration or by calling 585-344-1122
For more information visit our website at www.geneseeny.gov/parks or contact Claudia Nusstein at Claudia.Nusstein@geneseeny.gov or 585-344-1122.