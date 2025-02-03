Winter walks, hikes and programs at Genesee County Park begin Saturday

Press Release:

Come enjoy the winter season at the Genesee County Park and Forest! Join us this February and March for a variety of walks, hikes, and programs.

Programs include:

Saturday, February 8 – Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Saturday, February 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count

Saturday, February 15 – Through the Year: Stories from the Oldest County Forest in New York State. Presented in partnership with the Letchworth State Park Humphrey Nature Center. This program is free!

Wednesday, February 19, Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 – Mid-Winter Break Adventures

Saturday, March 15 – Junior ACORNS Orientation and Trail Ranger Training

Saturday, March 22 – Early Spring Woods Walk at DeWitt Recreation Area

Saturday, March 29 – Amphibian Adventure

Walks are led by a guide who takes you through forest, meadow and wetland habitats. Each will explore a different topic. Walks are approximately 1 - 2 miles long over easy terrain and all are family friendly.

Cost is $5 per person, $10 per family unless otherwise noted. Please pre-register to receive exact meeting location and other details! Register by visiting https://bit.ly/GenCoParkRegistration or by calling 585-344-1122

For more information visit our website at www.geneseeny.gov/parks or contact Claudia Nusstein at Claudia.Nusstein@geneseeny.gov or 585-344-1122.