With drop in summer demand, gas prices move down
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.16, down three cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.19. The New York State average is $3.22 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.25. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $3.22 (down two cents since last week)
- Buffalo - $3.14 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca - $3.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester - $3.19 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome - $3.27 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse - $3.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown - $3.21 (down one cent since last week)
Gas prices have dropped slightly as demand decreases since school is back in session in many parts of the country. In a recent report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) notes that gas demand decreased while gasoline stocks increased leading to a cheaper national average price. If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices will likely continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend. However, strong holiday weekend travel would push prices up based on demand.
From Gas Buddy:
"Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as Covid unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won't end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don't absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week."
