With first pitch a month away, Muckdogs announce three roster additions

Press release:

With opening day exactly a month away as the Muckdogs travel to play the Elmira Pioneers on June 3rd, three additional players to the Muckdogs 2021 roster! They are freshman OF Abner Benitez, RHP Charles “Andrew” Parr, and sophomore Catcher Joe Battaglia.

Benitez is a true freshman outfielder at NCAA Divison 1 Alabama State and has immediately made an impact for the Hornets. Listed at 5’10” 185 lbs the Miami native played his high school ball at Miami Christian, where he was a four-year starter. Benitez has started 21 games for Alabama St. in his freshman campaign, hitting a respectable .267 batting average with 12 RBIs. His first career three-hit game was on March 10th against Samford, the same game that he hit his first collegiate home run. He is tied for the highest fielding percentage on the team (1.000 on 47 of 47 putouts) and top 10 in doubles, runs scored, and total walks. Alabama State currently is on a seven-game win streak, boosting their overall record to 19-17.

Charles “Andrew” Parr is also a true freshman playing at Andrews College, a JUCO located in Cuthbert, Ga. Parr is from Opelika, Ala., and went to Opelika HS before committing to Andrews. The right-handed pitcher has made 12 appearances in his first season with the Tigers, posting a 3-2 record. His first win came on February 17th against Enterprise State Community College, hurling four innings, allowing four hits, and no earned runs. As the season has progressed, Parr has been coming out of the bullpen as a reliever and now has 16.2 innings pitched in 2021 with 13 Ks. Andrews College is currently sitting at 31-22-1 with a 16-14 record in conference play, securing the three-seed in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association. The Tigers will square off on May 7th against Southern Georgia St. with the winner playing Gordon State on May 9th.

Battaglia is a sophomore at nearby Niagara County Community College after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Niagara University. The 6’0” 185 lbs catcher from Williamsville had an impressive high school career at Williamsville North before deciding to attend Niagara, where his older brother, Pete, was the first baseman. As a Freshman in 2019, Battaglia started nine games for the Purple Eagles, recording seven hits and three RBIs. After seeing limited action in the shortened 2020 season, Joey decided to transfer and play for the Thunderwolves, a respected JUCO in the area. NCCC has a 25-8 record with an 11-1 conference record, with their opponent Region III Sub-Regionals still to be determined. Battaglia has played 17 games behind the plate for the Thunderwolves, posting a near .200 batting average with 10 runs scored, four RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Welcome Abner, Andrew and Joey, Go Dogs!