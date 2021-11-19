WNY Tech Academy hosting open house for prospective students

Press release:

Are you a student who learns math and science best through projects and collaboration with peers?

The Western New York (WNY) P-Tech Academy provides students with a Regents diploma, a college degree and a career path - all in one program. Trade the traditional classroom for a new way to prepare for your future.



Engage in a project-based learning environment and have fun while you’re learning

Earn your high school credits while earning up to 27 college credits before even graduating from high school

Meet business mentors and experience real-world employment experiences

Earn an A.A.S. degree from Genesee Community College – FREE

The WNY P-Tech Academy is a Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), supporting students in grades 9-14. This Genesee Valley (GV BOCES) program serves 13 regional school districts through a curriculum that places a strong emphasis on hands-on, project-based learning to prepare students for high-skill, financially stable careers in growth industries. Students attending the WNY P-Tech Academy complete all necessary coursework for a New York State Regents Diploma as well as earn an Associate of Applied Science degree through Genesee Community College at no cost. Enrollment in this program is a six-year commitment for students and their school districts.

Students in this program choose Career and Degree Pathways. Each track is a gateway to profitable and fulfilling careers that are in demand by local industries. The pathways include Accounting, Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship and Marketing and Social Media.

Come learn about the many opportunities this unique learning opportunity can provide!

An Open House is set for Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 6-7:30 p.m. The WNY P-Tech Academy is located behind the tennis courts at Byron-Bergen High School, 6917 West Bergen Road, Bergen, NY 14416.

To find out more about the WNY P-Tech Academy, please contact:

Catherine Bennett

Principal

585-494-1220 ext. 3137

[email protected]