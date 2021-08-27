Woman pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in welfare fraud case

Press release:

Valerie L. Marucci, 42 of Attica pled guilty to one count of Disorderly Conduct and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in Batavia Town Court on August 24, 2021.

Marucci was originally charged with two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing and one count of Grand Larceny 4th after an investigation by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi revealed that she failed to report income. She subsequently received $2725 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

In addition to the reduced charges and conditional discharge, Marucci was also disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year and she has made full restitution to the Department of Social Services.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of Welfare Fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit at (585) 344-2590, ext. 6417 or 6541