Work to continue on Park Road Thursday and Friday

Press Release

To all motorists, businesses, and property owners along Park Road in the City and Town of Batavia:

The Park Road Improvement project continues to progress.

Milling and Paving operations will occur on Thursday, September 1, 2022. This work will be focused on

the portion of Park Road between Veterans Memorial Drive and Oak Street/ NYS Rt 98. Traffic will be

reduced to one lane of alternating traffic. Expect delays. Motorist are asked to seek alternate routes if

possible.

Final course paving will occur on Friday, September 2, 2022. This work will be focused on the portion

of Park Road between Veterans Memorial Drive and Oak Street/ NYS Rt 98 & Park Road between

Richmond Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive. Traffic will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic.

Expect delays. Motorist are asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

Park Road between Lewiston Road/ NYS Rt 63 and Richmond Avenue remains closed in preparation of

final paving course. Date to be determined.

Batavia Downs traffic is asked to enter and exit the facility parking area from the north end of Park Road

near Richmond Avenue. Signage will direct Batavia Downs customers and staff to the parking areas.

For traffic needing to access Park Road approaching from Lewiston Road/ NYS Route 63, you are asked

to follow the Park Rd Detour utilizing Veterans Memorial Drive.

For traffic needing to access Lewiston Road/ NYS Route 63 approaching from Oak Street/ NYS Route 98

and NYS Thruway, you asked to follow the Route 63 Detour utilizing Veterans Memorial Drive.

All through traffic is asked to avoid Park Road if possible and seek alternate routes.

If there are any questions concerning this work, please, contact The Town of Batavia – Highway

Department at (585) 343-1729, Ext. 218.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.