Xtreme International Ice Racing returns to Batavia March 29 and 30

Press Release:

XiiR (Xtreme International Ice Racing) returns to Batavia for two shows. Friday, March 29 & Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

XiiR is a motorcycle racing tour…ON ICE! Man and machine going from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds, with speedway bikes and quads that are modified to compete on an indoor ice arena. There are over 2000 metal studs added to the tires and there are NO BRAKES!

What does that mean? PURE ADRENALINE! It is the fastest sport on ice and one of the fastest sports in the world.

Last year’s event sold out at the McCarthy Ice Arena so get your tickets early online at www.mccarthyicearena.com in person at the rink (22 Evans Street Batavia), or call 814-504-9979.