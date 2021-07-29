YMCA Summer Rec programs canceled today due to possible thunderstorms

Press release:

Summer Rec at Farrall, John Kennedy, Lambert and Williams parks will be cancelled today, Thursday July 29th due to thunderstorm bands expected to hit throughout the day. Summer rec anticipates being open Friday July 30th unless otherwise communicated to families.

Summer Rec will avoid cancelling in advance unless there is a threat of unsafe weather conditions (Flooding, Safety Threat, Heat-Index Risk or Thunder/Lightening storms)

For further questions regarding Summer Rec, please contact the GLOW YMCA (585) 344-1664

