'You're hired!': GC Job Development Bureau hosts virtual prep workshops and in-person job fairs

Press release:

The Genesee County Job Development Bureau announces that they will be hosting In-Person Job Fairs every Monday in November and December from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Career Center.

“Each week we will host different businesses that are actively hiring,” said Teresa Van Son, director of the Genesee County Job Development Bureau.

During each event, we will limit the entry of job seekers to five at a time to allow for social distancing. We will require temperature screening, hand sanitation, and masks for all.

The Job Fairs aim is to bring together employers and job seeking individuals at the Genesee County Career Center 587 E. Main St., Suite 100, Eastown Plaza, Batavia.

It is our belief that the Job Fair will offer businesses with an excellent opportunity to recruit for their active staffing requirements. It can offer job seekers the opportunity for a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction.

“We are excited to partner with the GLOW Workforce Development Board to bring employers and job seekers together,” Van Son said. Local employers will be in attendance, eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of occupations. The job fair is open to the entire community.

A job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with employers,” Van Son said.

Come prepared by attending our Job Fair Success Virtual Workshop on Nov. 17th at 2 p.m. (call 344-2042 to register). Learn how to make the most of a job fair and turn it into a job offer!

You can also register for our other virtual preparation workshops via Zoom -- all are at 2 p.m. You can access these using a computer, tablet, smart phone, or you can dial in to listen:

Job Search Strategies on Nov. 3rd;

Resumes that Work on Nov. 10th;

and Interviewing Skills on Nov. 24th.

For more information or to register for a workshop, please contact the Genesee County Career Center at (585) 344-2042 or [email protected]