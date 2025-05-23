Youth Bureau graduates eight from Youth Lead program

Press Release:

Eight local students graduated on Wednesday, May 14, from the Genesee County Youth Bureau’s Youth Lead Program. This eight-month-long program focuses on developing leadership skills through hands-on experiences.

Congratulations to the following Genesee County Youth for completing the program:

Elle Bentley, a Freshman from Elba

Preslee Blecha, a Freshman from Alexander

Jenavieve Gang, a Freshman from Oakfield-Alabama

Lyla Jones, a Freshman from Le Roy

Kennedy Lear, a Freshman from Alexander

Lucia Longoria, a Sophomore from Elba

Zachary Thorne, a Freshman from Alexander

Carolyn Wujcik, a Freshman from Le Roy

These eight students met monthly to learn more about their community, how to be leaders, and the needs and challenges found in Genesee County.

Areas of topic this year included Leadership, Business, Community Service, Criminal Justice, Arts & Culture, and Health & Emergency Preparedness. A few highlights of this year included a tour of The Chamber of Commerce, creating holiday cards for the elderly in Genesee County, a tour of the new Genesee County Jail, a history of Jamaican Culture by Jackie Swaby at GOART!, and a fire extinguisher demonstration by Gary Patnode of Genesee County Office of Emergency Management.

Congratulations to these future leaders!

Applications for Youth Lead are open for the 2025-2026 school year. Interested Genesee County high school students, grades 9-12, are encouraged to apply. Applications are due September 1, 2025. For additional information or to apply, visit https://shorturl.at/t6qPr.