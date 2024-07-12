Youth Bureau to host Safe Summer Carnival July 25

Press Release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau is excited to announce that our annual Safe Summer Children’s Carnival will take place on Thursday, July 25 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at David M. McCarthy Ice Arena, 22 Evans Street, Batavia.

All games will be free, and children can win tickets to redeem for prizes. The Seneca Park ZooMobile is scheduled from 10 - 11 a.m. and educational booths/games will run the entire event.

Each child will receive one ticket for a free Sno Cone provided by the Youth Bureau and the ice arena will have their “Snack Shack” open to purchase food and beverages.

There will be several community agency booths that children can visit to fill up a Passport page for a chance to win one of our grand prizes. For more information on the carnival please contact George at the Genesee County Youth Bureau at 344-3960.