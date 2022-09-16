Youth volunteers needed to help decorate trick-or-treat bags

Press release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau and the Office for the Aging are coming together to help complete our Halloween Costume Kit project.

The Youth Bureau creates costume kits for youth in the community who may otherwise not be able to afford a Halloween Costume. These kits include two or three pieces that make up various popular Halloween Costumes such as a “princess” and a “fireman.” Along with the costume kit, there will be a trick-or-treat bag for each child.

This is where we need your help!

On Monday, Oct. 3 we are looking for youth volunteers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 2 Bank St., Batavia. During this time we want you to bring out your creative side to decorate these bags. A light dinner will be provided.

If you are interested in volunteering please contact the Youth Bureau at 585-344-3960 by Sept. 26.