YWCA of Genesee County to honor outstanding women at Women of Inspiration awards luncheon

Press Release:

The YWCA of Genesee County is proud to announce the 2025 Women of Inspiration Awards Luncheon, set to take place on Saturday, May 3, from 12 - 2:30 p.m. at Terry Hills Banquet Facility in Batavia. This year’s event will honor women in five categories, who have made remarkable contributions to their community in the areas of education, leadership, inspiration, and entrepreneurship.

The honorees include:

Education: Lucy Sackett

Lucy Sackett’s dedication to the Batavia community spans over 50 years, particularly in physical education and water safety. As a passionate swimming instructor, Lucy taught children essential water safety skills, empowering countless young individuals, especially young women. Despite personal hardship, Lucy has continued her community involvement, now supporting Crossroads House, a local comfort care facility. Her lifelong commitment to education and the empowerment of women makes her a deserving recipient of the Education Award.

Leadership: Karyn Winters

Karyn Winters, Director of the Genesee County Business Education Alliance, has long been recognized for her exceptional leadership and tireless efforts to bridge the gap between education and business. Through initiatives like GLOW with Your Hands and youth camps, Karyn has worked to provide students with valuable workforce skills and opportunities. She is a passionate advocate for women in the workforce and a leader who encourages others to reach their full potential. Karyn’s vision, organizational expertise, and dedication make her an ideal recipient of the Leadership Award.

Inspiration: Mary Kate Hoffman

As the Superintendent of Pavilion Central School District, Mary Kate Hoffman has broken barriers in education and inspired countless young women to pursue their dreams. Kate’s leadership has created opportunities for students, especially young women, to excel in fields typically dominated by men. Through initiatives such as a food processing program, Kate has empowered students with practical skills that contribute to both their personal success and the local economy. Her work in education reflects the YWCA’s commitment to equality, justice, and empowerment for all.

TEAM - Leadership Genesee Book Club

The Leadership Genesee Book Club, formed in 2012, brings together a group of women who are committed to fostering education, leadership, and community service. The ladies in this incredible group include, Stacey Anderson, Samantha Stryker, Sue Blanchard, Michelle Dills, Chris Fix, Diana Fox, Brenda Lee Heinemann, Laurie Mastin, Rebecca McGee, Donna Morrill, Lisa Ormsbee, Betty Powers, Barb Shine and Lynn VanDerBeck. As alumni of Leadership Genesee, these women serve on various local boards and organizations, working collaboratively to make a positive impact in Batavia and beyond. The collective work of this club serves as an inspiration for future generations of women leaders, making them deserving recipients of the TEAM Award.

Entrepreneur: Dr. Emily Fraser-Branche

Dr. Emily Fraser-Branche is a board-certified pediatrician and founder of Three Little Birds Pediatrics. Her leadership in healthcare and her entrepreneurial spirit have made her a vital force in her community. Her dedication to providing high-quality, culturally sensitive care has helped countless women and children. Additionally, her support of the YWCA has ensured the continuation of vital services for the community, cementing her as a powerful advocate for women and families.

The event will also feature Keynote Speaker Linda Dynel, a survivor whose story of resilience will inspire all in attendance. The luncheon will be emceed by MaryAlice Demler of Channel 2 News, promising an empowering and impactful afternoon.

Tickets are available now, and the 2025 Women of Inspiration Awards Luncheon is sure to be a memorable experience for all attendees, celebrating the strength, leadership, and contributions of these remarkable women.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ywcagenesee.org or call us at 585-343-5808.