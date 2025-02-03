Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County donates $1K of products to combat ‘period poverty’

Press Release:

The Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County has continued their mission to tackle Period Poverty in our community. In January, the club donated $1000 worth of period products to Community Action and The Heart of Kindness Center.

According to a 2023 YouGov survey, 37% of all menstruating American females say they or their family have struggled to afford menstrual products and almost half (47%) agree that the current economic climate causes them stress about their ability to afford period products.

These donations are a continuation of the Zonta Club’s initiative to combat period poverty from last year when $1000 in products were donated to the Richmond Memorial Library Comfort Boxes and Community Action. For more information, please reach out to the Zonta Club at Zontabatavia@gmail.com.