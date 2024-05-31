Remembering a local Army Sergeant that served during WWII

T/Sgt. Robert J. Zeis

In honor of Memorial Day, it is imperative to talk of the stories of those who gave their lives in service to our country. One such Genesee County soldier’s life was just recently brought to light at the museum, Robert J. Zeis, who served and was killed in the Second World War. As with many of the veterans that we have come to remember in the history of the county, the information has come from family members. In this case, it was Robert’s niece, Marjorie Gilhooly, who brought in his medals and service record for us to share.

Robert J. Zeis was born on July 29, 1911, in Buffalo to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Zeis. He entered the Army even before the United States’ entrance into World War II, joining on April 11, 1941. He was added to Company B of the 28th Infantry, 8th Division. Zeis was shuffled around many training facilities both in the United States and overseas, particularly in Ireland before his unit saw serious action. Their crucible of fire would come almost a month after D-Day, on July 4th, 1944. Technical Sergeant Zeis and his comrades were part of the following forces after the initial landings in Normandy, landing at Utah Beach.

After the breakouts from the beachhead, they were part of the fierce fighting in and around the Normandy peninsula. Their first contact with the enemy was to establish bridgeheads over the Ay River, allowing for further attacks into Brittany and Northern France. During this push, Zeis’s unit captured over 115,000 prisoners and tons of war material.

Robert Zeis would be part of the force that was marching north out of France towards Belgium and the Netherlands in an effort to cross into Germany. They took part in Operation Queen in November 1944 to capture crossings across the Rur River and the Hurtgen Forest. The operation was hard sledding as the German forces controlled the vital dams along the river, and the Battle of the Bulge farther south did not allow for many reinforcements. The Germans blew the dams and flooded the river plain making the Allied attacks even more difficult.

Zeis’s unit was part of the attack called Operation Grenade, during which the river was finally crossed on February 23, 1945. It was during this attack that Technical Sgt. Robert Zeis was killed that morning. He was initially buried in the American National Cemetery near Margratan, Netherlands, but in 1948 his body was brought back to the United States and was buried in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira. Robert Zeis left behind his widow, Lillian (Seibert).

Technical Sergeant Robert J. Zeis received the following medals for his service, which are pictured in the article. They are in the possession of his niece, Marjorie Gilhooly. Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Service Ribbon, European Campaign Service Ribbon with three Bronze Stars, American Defense Service Medal, World War II Victory Service Ribbon, Distinguished Unit Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar.