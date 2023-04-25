Local Matters

April 25, 2023 - 9:02pm

Elba/OA sinks Attica for first time in golf season

posted by Session Placeholder in elba, oakfield-alabama, Sports, golf.

elbajakegofl.jpg

Submitted match information and photo.

The Elba/OA Lancers defeated the Attica Blue Devils 187-194 on Tuesday at Batavia Country Club.

The Lancers Jake Walczak (photo) was medalist with a round of 41, while teammate Brayden Smith fired a 43.

Attica’s Evan Piechowiak led the Blue Devils with a 42. The Lancers improve to 3-1, while the Blue Devils are now 4-1. 

