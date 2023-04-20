Local Matters

April 20, 2023 - 9:45pm

Lancers open golf season with win over Pembroke

posted by Session Placeholder in Sports, golf, elba, oakfield-alabama, pembroke.

Submitted story and photos.

The Elba/OA Lancers got off to a strong start with a 192-286 win over the visiting Pembroke Dragons at Batavia Country Club on Thursday.

Elba/OA senior Jake Walczak earned medalist honors with a round of 40, while  Elba/OA freshman Eli Loysen (46) and Jada Fite (48) both had strong rounds as well.

The Dragons were led by Cody Captain with a round of 56.

The Lancers are now 1-0 on the season, while the Dragons fall to 0-2.

Photo: Elba/OA Senior Jake Walczak teeing off 10 at Batavia CC

