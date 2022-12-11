United lets game slip away against McQuaid for first loss

United carried a 2 - 1 lead into the third against McQuaid on Friday night but were unable to hang on for the victory at The McCarthy.

Scoring for United were sophomores Jameson Motyka, and Ivan Milovidov.

Goaltender Frankie Falleti made 21 saves on 24 shots.



McQuaid tied the game with just under nine minutes to play, knocking in a rebound goal to level the score at 2. With only four minutes to play in the game, they struck again to take the lead, and eventually added an empty net goal to seal the game at 4-2.



Shots in the contest were virtually level at 25-24, with a slight advantage for McQuaid.

BND was a perfect 4-4 on the penalty kill but was 0-2 on the Powerplay.



“This is a good lesson for us early in the season," said Head Coach Marc Staley. "Against these top teams, all it takes is one or two mental mistakes, and they will punish you. We are learning. 3-1 through 4 games is not too bad. But we were 8 minutes away from 4-0, with 2 huge wins on the road against state-ranked teams, that’s where the disappointment comes from. But the good news is I don’t think I saw anybody handing any trophies out after the game last night. Our biggest games are still in front of us, this is going to make us better.”



BND will have Saturday and Sunday to rest, before returning to the ice for practice on Monday.

“We have another tough test playing against Greece next Tuesday night at Lakeshore rinks in Rochester," Staley said. "Then we are very much looking forward to hosting the annual David McCarthy Memorial Christmas Tournament at our home rink next weekend.”



On Friday, Dec. 16, Iroquois Central (3-1) will face off against Niagara Wheatfield (4-0) at 6 p.m to kickoff the tournament.

United (3-1) will face WFL Geneva (0-2) at 8 p.m. The consolation game will be played at noon on Saturday, with the championship game set for 3 p.m.

A special number-retiring ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. prior to the championship game. Former captain David McCarthy’s #6 will be officially retired and hung in the arena. Many of David’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches will be in attendance.

“It’s going to be a very special and emotional afternoon, no doubt," Staley said. "Aside from Dave being a wonderful hockey player, and a great captain, he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father to three amazing children. He was a dear friend to my brother Jack and I, and this is something I’m honestly not looking forward to doing. But it’s time to officially bring him back home.”