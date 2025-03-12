Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club to host Annual Meat Raffle March 29

Pictured left to right are Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club Meat Raffle Committee members Christine Cofta, Bobbi Norton, Sara Balbi, and Joy Hume preparing for their annual fundraiser on March 29 at Batavia Notre Dame High School.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club is a not-for-profit organization in Batavia and invites you for their annual Meat Raffle on Saturday March 29th at Notre Dame High School Gym, 73 Union St. Batavia.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., first spin is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available until sold out at $15 each or $100 for a table of eight. Includes beer, wine, pop and water.

Bring your own snacks, cooler and dollar bills. Must be 21 or older to attend and no outside alcohol.

There will be many side raffles, including meat packages, gift cards, a 50/50 and a chest freezer for the grand prize.

All proceeds are to benefit Genesee County high school scholarships and service organizations in May.

Event flyer: BBPWC Meat Raffle 2025

For Tickets, contact Sara Balbi at 585-734-6437 or sarajane6677@yahoo.com