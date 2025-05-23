Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Inc Carries on Memorial Day Tradition Honoring Local Veterans, photo provided

This morning, some members of the Batavia Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc., placed flags on the graves of Veterans to honor and remember their service and sacrifice this Memorial Day.

Flags were placed in several cemeteries in Bethany and East Bethany.

This is the fifth year this local service organization has carried on this tradition, which it proudly began in 2020.

Special thanks to the Town of Bethany, which purchased and supplied the flags that were placed at the gravesites.

Information provided by Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club