Batavia Girls Flag Football team shutsdown Monroe 26-0

Two undefeated Flag Football teams battled it out Wednesday evening for the top spot in Section V Girls Flag Football, and Batavia defeated Monroe by a score of 26-0 at VanDetta Stadium.
On the opening drive, Anna Varland turned a quarterback sneak into a 60-yard TD.
With 3:07 left in the first half, Varland connected with Isabella Walsh for a touchdown. The extra point was good and Batavia was up 14-0.
A couple of possessions later, with 23 seconds left in the half, Nicole Doeringer snags an interception and Walsh scores again for Batavia making it 20-0.
Varland scored Batavia's final TD with 13 minutes left in the game.
Stats:
Anna Varland, 114 yYards passing, two TDs, three interceptions, 74 yards rushing, two rushing TD’s
Isabella Walsh, 4 carries, 91 Yards two TDs
Jaimin Mcdonald, 8 flag pulls
Aleeza idrees, 4 flag Pulls
Kylee Brennan, 11 flag pulls
Grace Parker, 2 interceptions
Nicole Doeringer, 3 interceptions
"Monroe is an extremely tough team, and our girls were up for the task tonight," said Coach Ben Bucholtz. "Defensively, we had Kylee Brennan and Jaimin Macdonald play really well and then our secondary Nicole Doeringer, Grace Parker and Anna Stevens combined for six interceptions."
Batavia, at 7-0, next plays on Monday at home against Greece Olympia-Odyssey. Game time is 7 p.m.
