Batavia runs through Rochester Prep in home opener 46-6

Zailen Griffin runs an opening drive to the endzone and the Blue Devils kept the momentum going through each quarter on Friday evening at VanDetta stadium.

Batavia put together an impressive air and ground game for its home opener on Friday, beating Rochester Prep 46-6.

Zailen Griffing ran for 105 yards and two TDs on 11 attempts. Isaac Varland threw for 106 yards and a TD, going 3-6, while Bronx Bucholz was 2-3 passing for 50 yards and a TD.

Carter Mullin had two receptions for 50 yards and a TD. Grayson Fix had two receptions for 96 yards. Maggio Buchholz had a rushing TD.

On defense, Lakoda Mruczek had seven tackles, and Da'Von Gallo-Williams had four tackles. Maggio Buchholz had six tackles and a tackle. Will Stevens had an interception. Jameson Motyka had two tackles and a sack.

Also in football on Friday,

Alexander beat York/Pavilion 55-0. The Trojans compiled 400 total yards. QB Brody Heckman was 4-4 for 70 yards passing with 3 TDs. RB Ryder Reichert carried 11 times for 167 yards and 2 TDs. WR Kaden Torres had 2 TD Catches for a total of 39 yards. TE/FB Damien Hale added 2 TDs on a run and on a reception. RB Kingston Woods and JR RB Duke Snyder each scored TDs. Defensively Free Safety Duke Snyder had two interceptions for the Trojans, who have defensively posted back-to-back shutouts. Melissa Sawyer added the PATs in the kicking game. Seven different Trojan defenders recorded a QB sack or tackles for loss. The Trojans are 3-0 and will face undefeated Avon on Friday.

Football: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba falls to Avon

Le Roy/Cal-Mum lost to Bishop Timon 35-22

Greyson Fix runs over 70 yards for a touchdown.

