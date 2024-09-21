Batavia runs through Rochester Prep in home opener 46-6

Batavia put together an impressive air and ground game for its home opener on Friday, beating Rochester Prep 46-6.
Zailen Griffing ran for 105 yards and two TDs on 11 attempts. Isaac Varland threw for 106 yards and a TD, going 3-6, while Bronx Bucholz was 2-3 passing for 50 yards and a TD.
Carter Mullin had two receptions for 50 yards and a TD. Grayson Fix had two receptions for 96 yards. Maggio Buchholz had a rushing TD.
On defense, Lakoda Mruczek had seven tackles, and Da'Von Gallo-Williams had four tackles. Maggio Buchholz had six tackles and a tackle. Will Stevens had an interception. Jameson Motyka had two tackles and a sack.
Also in football on Friday,
Alexander beat York/Pavilion 55-0. The Trojans compiled 400 total yards. QB Brody Heckman was 4-4 for 70 yards passing with 3 TDs. RB Ryder Reichert carried 11 times for 167 yards and 2 TDs. WR Kaden Torres had 2 TD Catches for a total of 39 yards. TE/FB Damien Hale added 2 TDs on a run and on a reception. RB Kingston Woods and JR RB Duke Snyder each scored TDs. Defensively Free Safety Duke Snyder had two interceptions for the Trojans, who have defensively posted back-to-back shutouts. Melissa Sawyer added the PATs in the kicking game. Seven different Trojan defenders recorded a QB sack or tackles for loss. The Trojans are 3-0 and will face undefeated Avon on Friday.
Football: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba falls to Avon
Le Roy/Cal-Mum lost to Bishop Timon 35-22
