Casey Mazur goes for three points Friday evening at Batavia High School.

Batavia beat Greece Olympia in Boys Basketball on Friday 78-54.

Gavin White scored 27 points for the Blue Devils and Casey Mazur scored 24.

Batavia is 6-3 and play their next game on Jan. 15 at Greece Odyssey at 7 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene