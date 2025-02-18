 Skip to main content

Boys Basketball: Batavia drops second half lead to come up short to Pittsford Sutherland 72-66

By Steve Ognibene
Gavin White going to the hoop in second half to keep batavia ahead. Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Gavin White going to the hoop in second half to keep batavia ahead. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Pittsford-Sutherland beat Batavia in Boys Basketball 72-66 on Monday.

The teams exchanged leads throughout the first half, with the Blue Devils up by one at the end of the second quarter, and a 10-point run in the third quarter made it 55-50. Sutherland dominated, scoring early in the fourth quarter to take a 10-point lead, which Batavia cut to five. The Blue Devils struggled in the closing minutes, letting Sutherland get away with a win.

Scoring for Batavia:

  • Carter Mullen, 17 points
  • Casey Mazur, 17 points
  • Gavin White, 17 points
  • Justin Smith, 10 points

Batavia is now 13-6 and plays their final regular season game on Wednesday against Greece Odyssey at 7:15 p.m.

