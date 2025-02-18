Boys Basketball: Batavia drops second half lead to come up short to Pittsford Sutherland 72-66

Pittsford-Sutherland beat Batavia in Boys Basketball 72-66 on Monday.
The teams exchanged leads throughout the first half, with the Blue Devils up by one at the end of the second quarter, and a 10-point run in the third quarter made it 55-50. Sutherland dominated, scoring early in the fourth quarter to take a 10-point lead, which Batavia cut to five. The Blue Devils struggled in the closing minutes, letting Sutherland get away with a win.
Scoring for Batavia:
- Carter Mullen, 17 points
- Casey Mazur, 17 points
- Gavin White, 17 points
- Justin Smith, 10 points
Batavia is now 13-6 and plays their final regular season game on Wednesday against Greece Odyssey at 7:15 p.m.
