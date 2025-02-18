Boys Basketball: Batavia drops second half lead to come up short to Pittsford Sutherland 72-66

Gavin White going to the hoop in second half to keep batavia ahead. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Pittsford-Sutherland beat Batavia in Boys Basketball 72-66 on Monday.

The teams exchanged leads throughout the first half, with the Blue Devils up by one at the end of the second quarter, and a 10-point run in the third quarter made it 55-50. Sutherland dominated, scoring early in the fourth quarter to take a 10-point lead, which Batavia cut to five. The Blue Devils struggled in the closing minutes, letting Sutherland get away with a win.

Scoring for Batavia:

Carter Mullen, 17 points

Casey Mazur, 17 points

Gavin White, 17 points

Justin Smith, 10 points

Batavia is now 13-6 and plays their final regular season game on Wednesday against Greece Odyssey at 7:15 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

