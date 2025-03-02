Boys Basketball: Ty Gioia’s 3-point bucket in closing seconds gives Batavia playoff win in Class A

Ty Gioia sinks a 3-point bucket with 5.6 seconds left in regulation to give Batavia the victory 54-52 Friday evening at Batavia High School. Photo by Steve Ognibene

With 5.6 seconds left and the Blue Devils down by a point, 52-51, Ty Gioia sank a three-pointer to give the #4 seed Batavia a win in a Section V Class A quarterfinals game on Friday.

Batavia beat the #5 seed, Pittsford-Sutherland 54-52.

"I can take no credit for that last shot," said Coach Buddy Brasky. "I mean, Ty just stepped up, got the ball, and he's a kid who hasn't been getting a lot of playing time a sophomore, and Brady (Mazur) fouled out, and he stepped up and did it. So I can't take any credit for that. But you know what I was telling them, basically, is to follow our principles, follow our defensive principles, get stops, and we can win this game. We got some key stops down the stretch."

Scoring:

Gavin White, 15 points

Justin Smith, 13 points

Carter Mullin, 12 points

Ty Gioia, 7 points

