Girls Basketball: Batavia takes a loss to rival HFL 62-40

Batavia comes up short with loss to divisional rival HFL. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia sustained its 13th loss of the season, against one win, on Friday in Girls Basketball.

Honeoye Falls-Lima won 62-40.

For the Lady Devils, Jaimin Macdonald scored 15 points, and Ali Tomidy scored 12.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

