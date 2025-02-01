Girls Basketball: Batavia takes a loss to rival HFL 62-40

Batavia sustained its 13th loss of the season, against one win, on Friday in Girls Basketball.
Honeoye Falls-Lima won 62-40.
For the Lady Devils, Jaimin Macdonald scored 15 points, and Ali Tomidy scored 12.
