Motyka's overtime goal sends BND United to state final four tournament

Jameson Motyka scores a goal in the second period. Motyka added two more goals to get the hat-trick including the game winner in overtime.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The third goal, the hat-trick for Jameson Motyka, was the game-winner in overtime for Batavia Notre Dame United in its regional state qualifier at RIT on Saturday.

United beat Kenmore 3-2 to advance to the state semifinal game on Saturday at Harbor Center in Buffalo. Game time is 2 p.m.

BND had a chance to jump to an early lead when Kenmore got into penalty trouble in the first period, at times, being down by two men, and while United managed 14 shots, none made it into the net.

The game was scoreless after the first period of play.

Kenmore took the lead midway into the second period and then with three minutes left, United tied it up on a pass from Noah Whitcomb to Sam Pies to Jameson Motyka.

In the third, United took a penalty with eight minutes remaining in the game, and Kenmore scored shortly after to lead 2-1. With 1:48 left, Motyka netted his second goal with assists to Whitcomb and Brady Johnson to send it into overtime.

Motyka's game-winning goal came eight minutes into OT.

Coach Marc Staley praised his team for its second straight post-season OT effort.

"I can't be more proud of this team," Staley said. "These kids are the most resilient team I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. They believe in each other. They commit 100 percent to the systems and structure we have laid out. They play for each other. They love each other, and they just never get rattled.

"The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming," he added. "Truly overwhelming. Local businesses, our youth hockey program here in Batavia, the entire staff at the McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, family, friends, alumni, you name it. There are so many people along for the ride with these kids right now. It's a 'feel good"' story for Batavia, and nobody wants it to end. One way or the other, it's going to end this weekend."

The win put United in rarified company in high school hockey, Staley noted.

"There are only four teams in New York State still playing hockey right now, and we are one of them," Staley said. "I feel in my heart that nobody deserves this more than these kids do. I do know one thing: whatever happens this weekend, we are coming to play. We are not afraid. We're going for it."

BND will play its semifinal game against Skaneateles. That team is the defending state champion and is 22-1 on the season. United, which won its first Section V title this season, is 22-2.