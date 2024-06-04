Notre Dame graduates encouraged to be 'relentless' in future endeavors at 70th commencement

Senior Kaitlyn Landers moves her tassel as the traditional conferring of her diploma.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Notre Dame High School graduated 36 students from the Class of 2024 Sunday afternoon at Resurrection Parish in Batavia.

Kalen Muehlig was the class valedictorian. He encouraged his classmates to be "relentless in everything you do."

Kate Ricupito was the salutatorian. She told her classmates, "Do what you love and see where it takes you. Nothing is permanent. Countless doors are open and waiting."

Interim principal Michael Rapone honored many students with awards in academics and athletics, as well as staff and parents who have embraced and helped make the school year memorable.

Jay Antinore, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood were co-Man of the Year. Teresa Compton and Emma Sisson were co-Woman of the Year.

Assistant Principal Lindsay Warner presented the candidates, senior awards, and special recognition awards.

George Woodruff, class president, presented the senior gift to the school.

The top 10 students recognized were Kalen Muehlig, Kate Ricupito, Violet March, Emma Sisson, Joshua Kirsch, Owen Murray, Theresa Compton, Maria Dollas, Sophia Iovannisci, and Harold McWilliams.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Michael Rapone, Interm Principal.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Class Valedictorian Kalen Muehlig.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Class Salutatorian Kate Ricupito.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Co-Man of the Year awards

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Co-Woman of the Year awards

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Gabe Yonkin embraces his mom with the presentation of a rose.

Photo by Steve Ognibene