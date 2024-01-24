On senior night for Attica-Batavia Wrestling, Rick Stewart recognized for 25-year coaching career

Many former student-athletes and coaches came out for Coach Stewart's last home match in Batavia.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

After 25 years of dedication to the sport of wrestling, head coach Rick Stewart of Attica-Batavia has said Tuesday's meet was his last home match.

Despite a 36-31 loss on Tuesday to Webster Thomas in wrestling, there was still a celebratory aura on senior night at Batavia High School.

The seniors were recognized, but it was also a night to recognize the accomplishments of Coach Rick Stewart, who is retiring after 25 years of coaching.

Senior night was his last home match.

His son, Casper Stewart, along with five other seniors, were recognized prior to the start of the match.

There are a lot of memorable moments and people from his long career, Stewart said, but Tuesday evening was itself something special.

"The big thing is, like today, you get all your former wrestlers texting you and calling you saying what an impact I was on them and how they love wrestling," Stewart said. "Lifelong relationships were built."

Highlights of Coach Stewart's coaching career:

Career Coaching Record 253-164 as of Jan. 11

Three-time Monroe County D3 Coach of the Year

Two-time Class BBB Team Sectional Champions

Two-time Monroe County D3 Team Championships

Six NYS Ranked Teams

Seven Monroe County Champions

32 Individual Sectional Champions

10 NY State Qualifiers

One Eastern States Champion

Two NHSCA High School All-Americans

Stewart said there is no one thing that has kept him going and driven him toward success, but "just to name one thing ... it's your alma mater. You want to see it be successful. You want to see it grow. You want to see championships, and you want to see kids that come after you continue to be able to do what you did."

A military veteran, Stewart said it's not unusual for wrestlers to be attracted to military service.

"You have to be disciplined and focused in wrestling," Stewart said. "It's a very demanding sport. In the military, it's the same thing. It's demanding, and you have to be disciplined. I think they go hand in hand. And that's why you see a lot of ex-wrestlers, former wrestlers, go into the military service when they're done."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Pictured left to right are Coach Charlie Voorhees, Andrew Child, Nate Heusinger, Tymothey Murrel, Wyatt Bryman, Casper Stewart, Coach Rick Stewart

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Casper Stewart setting up for a pin.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Tymothey Murrel taking his opponent down.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Nate Heusinger sets up for a pin in the closing seconds of the third round of his match.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Casper Stewart and Coach Rick Stewart guiding a team member in his match.

guidedPhoto by Steve Ognibene