Open Mic Night at Jackson Square hosted by Iburi Photography

By Steve Ognibene
Sebastian Eräkare featured the open mic night at Jackson Square Friday evening. Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Sebastian Eräkare featured the open mic night at Jackson Square Friday evening.


Friday, Iburi Photography hosted the second annual Jackson Square Open Mic, drawing performers and community members for a night of music and stand-up comedy. 

On the first Friday of each month, Ibrui hosts an open mic at its study on Jackson Street in Batavia.

“We’re a very supportive group, and we really just genuinely enjoy spending time with everyone and uplifting people and just being a part of their creative outlet,” said sponsor Akari Lewis-Iburi. “It’s important to have that, to build community around that, and connect.”

To view photos, click here

Stephen Gabris Photo by Steve Ognibene
Stephen Gabris  Photo by Steve Ognibene
Bill Pitcher & Tom Ryan Photo by Steve Ognibene
Bill Pitcher & Tom Ryan  Photo by Steve Ognibene
Brandie Kristle Furniss Photo by Steve Ognibene
Brandie Kristle Furniss  Photo by Steve Ognibene
Ethan Raines Photo by Steve Ognibene
Ethan Raines   Photo by Steve Ognibene
