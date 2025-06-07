Open Mic Night at Jackson Square hosted by Iburi Photography

Friday, Iburi Photography hosted the second annual Jackson Square Open Mic, drawing performers and community members for a night of music and stand-up comedy.
On the first Friday of each month, Ibrui hosts an open mic at its study on Jackson Street in Batavia.
“We’re a very supportive group, and we really just genuinely enjoy spending time with everyone and uplifting people and just being a part of their creative outlet,” said sponsor Akari Lewis-Iburi. “It’s important to have that, to build community around that, and connect.”
