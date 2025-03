Many students from the GLOW region participated in the 16th annual Tech Wars Competition at Genesee Community College. Photo by Steve Ognibene

The annual Tech Wars competition for high school students in STEM programs was held on Wednesday at Genesee Community College.

The winning middle schools:

1st Batavia Middle School with 28 points

2nd Warsaw Middle School with 16 points

3rd York Middle School with 15 points

The winning high schools:

1st Geneseo High School with 27 points

2nd Dansville High School with 24 points

3rd Batavia High School with 23 points

To view or purchase photos, click here.

The Overall Logo winner, which determines the logo for 2026, was Giana Strollo from Batavia High School

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene