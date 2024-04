A partial eclipse excited viewers from 2:41 to 2:44 p.m. at the Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The sun and moon may have hid behind clouds during the total solar eclipse that passed over Western New York -- with Batavia dead-center in the eclipse path -- on Monday afternoon, but even a glimpse of the partial eclipse from 2:41 to 2:44 p.m. thrill some visitors to the Richmond Memorial Library.

The total eclipse started at 3:19 p.m. and lasted for four minutes. It, however, was shrouded by clouds.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

A Library supporter is wearing Eclipse leggings and hoodie.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Kids using a pinhole viewer to see the partial eclipse at 2:43 p.m.

Photo by Steve Ognibene