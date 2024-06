Family members (left to right) Rachel Diehl, Ian and Kyla Sanfratello, of Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello, toss out the first throw of the cornhole tournament Saturday in his honor.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

A cornhole tournament was hosted by the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Saturday. Proceeds from the Back the Blue Tournament benefit the family of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello. The Sheriff's Office veteran died in the line of duty on March 10.,

Genesee County Sheriff honor guard colors during the National Anthem.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Mike Borrelli, owner of Cornyfellas, cornhole tournament organizer of Saturday’s fundraiser event for the family of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

More than 75 teams participated in Saturday’s event.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

A cornhole participant prepares for the event.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene