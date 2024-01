Batavia city snowplow heading east on Washington Avenue.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

There was plenty of snow around Batavia on Sunday afternoon that needed to be moved, so city crews and local residents dug in and did the hard work of digging out.

More than a foot of snow fell on Batavia in the previous 24 hours.

A travel advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. on Monday.

Digging out of the first storm of 2024. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A look to the east on main st Batavia. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A local man shoveling heavy snow is challenging in single digits temperatures. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A Buffalo Bills fan testing out his electric snowblower for the first time. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ellicott street route 63 Batavia heading east. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A man clearing his sidewalk with his snowblower on East Avenue. Photo by Steve Ognibene