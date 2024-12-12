 Skip to main content

Photos: Batavia digs out of winter storm

By Steve Ognibene
Many locals outside today for snow removal at residences. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Residents throughout Batavia got busy this morning clearing paths and driveways following heavy snowfall in the early morning hours.

 

 A photo to the west on Main St. Batavia  Photo by Steve Ognibene
Jackson and Troy Briggs enjoy their day off of school sledding down South Jackson St. bridge, Batavia. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Jackson and Troy Briggs enjoy their day off of school sledding down South Jackson St. bridge, Batavia.  
Smiles and fun in the snow by this young girl on her snowbank. Photo by Steve Ognibene
