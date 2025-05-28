Photos: Batavia Muckdogs host Meet 'N Eat Kickoff Party

Muckdogs Owner, Robbie Nichols and staff are ready for the 2025 season. Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Muckdogs ushered in the 2025 baseball season with their annual Meet ’N Eat kickoff party Tuesday evening at Eli Fish Brewing Company in downtown Batavia.

More than 100 fans, sponsors, and season ticket holders gathered to meet the Muckdogs players and coaching staff, who took turns introducing themselves and sharing excitement for the upcoming season.

Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and live entertainment as they mingled with the team. Season ticket holders and sponsors also received their welcome bags as part of the festivities.

The event has become a tradition for the Batavia baseball community, offering fans a chance to connect with the team before the first pitch of the season.

The Muckdogs will open their home schedule at Dwyer Stadium on Friday, at 7 p.m. against the Elmira Pioneers.

