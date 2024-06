Photo by Steve Ognibene

Fans of hard ciders found the perfect way to relax and hang out with friends on a hot Saturday afternoon in Downtown Batavia. They were able to visit 18 stops on the BID's Second Annual Cider Walk and sample a variety of ciders from throughout the region.

Tonawanda Federal Credit Union was the starting point for the BID's second annual cider walk in Downtown Batavia

